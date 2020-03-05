 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Moon holds phone talks with leaders of UAE, Egypt on anti-virus efforts

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 5, 2020 - 21:05       Updated : Mar 5, 2020 - 21:06


President Moon Jae-in spoke by phone with the leaders of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt on Thursday and discussed joint efforts to cope with the new coronavirus, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said.

Moon held talks first with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and then with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said in a release. The phone talks each lasted about 20 minutes.

Moon asked for understanding over the decision to postpone his visit to the two countries, originally planned for mid-March, due to the COVID-19 outbreak in South Korea.

South Korea has seen a rapid spread of infections since it reported the first case on Jan. 20. The country had reported over 6,000 confirmed cases and 41 deaths as of Thursday.    Moon stressed Korea's extraordinary efforts to overcome the outbreak, citing its massive and swift virus testing, his office said.

He said that the country has been transparent with the daily public disclosure of statistics related to the virus infections.

The UAE crown prince said he deeply trusts Korea's active quarantine efforts and strong capabilities in fighting the virus, adding that his country will actively cooperate with Korea in overcoming the virus.

El-Sisi also spoke of Korea's advanced response system and said he believes Korea will overcome the current situation through its stringent quarantine steps and advanced medical technology, according to Moon's office.

Moon and the leaders also agreed to continue cooperation toward steady development of bilateral relations, Cheong Wa Dae said.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of South Korea's diplomatic relations with the UAE, and 25th anniversary with Egypt. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114