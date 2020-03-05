Controversy surrounds ministry mask advice

New government guidelines issued Tuesday say face masks are not recommended for healthy individuals who are not having respiratory symptoms or fever.
Instead, practicing social distance and personal hygiene habits and keeping rooms well ventilated are the best ways to prevent infection, the Drug Safety Ministry said, stressing that people who are not at risk of contracting the virus do not need to wear them.
South Koreans have to make the call on whether to wear a face mask, as the government recommendations contradict those of experts.
The Korean Medical Association’s guidelines advise wearing face masks when outside, for sick and healthy people alike, especially in crowded places like public transit.
The doctors’ group says wearing a face mask protects not only the wearer but other people too.
Choi Jae-wook, a preventive medicine specialist at Korea University Hospital, told The Korea Herald that the Drug Safety Ministry’s revised guidelines, asking asymptomatic individuals not to wear face masks, were “unsupported by medical opinions.”
“Clinical observations show there are infected patients who appear almost asymptomatic,” he said, explaining that deciding to when to wear a mask based on symptoms would be ill-advised.
He said it isn’t necessary to wear a face mask if one is isolated at home without human contact. But because most people still need to go to work and spend a majority of the day indoors, possibly in close proximity to others, wearing masks is necessary.
“This is incredibly irresponsible of the ministry to tell the public in a health crisis,” he said. “And this goes against the principle of ‘social distancing.’”
Even if healthy people were to forgo masks, avoiding crowds would be almost impossible in densely populated Seoul, according to natives of the city.
Lee Jin-hee, who lives in the district of Seongbuk toward the city’s north end, said although the Health Ministry advised people to avoid public transportation, she didn’t have a choice but to commute via a packed subway.
“The government says we don’t need a mask if we are healthy and keep a safe distance from other people. That’s just not a choice for subway or bus commuters,” she said. “Seeing that my company doesn’t allow us to work from home, that means I will be needing a mask every day.”
Doctors, who have to come into contact with sick people, also report having to go without.
“I have been using the same single-use mask without the recommended filters for five days now,” primary care physician Choi Seung-jun, who sits as the vice president of the medical association in Yongsan, a central Seoul district, said in a phone interview.
He said the medical association missed the chance to purchase the protective masks at the right time because the Health Ministry said they would be supplied to health care workers by the government.
“The Yongsan Medical Association’s face mask orders all got canceled yesterday,” he said. “If we knew we would have to get them on our own, we wouldn’t have waited until it was too late.”
During the 2015 Middle East respiratory syndrome outbreak, state-supplied protective masks were provided to clinics and hospitals, he claimed. “Doctors didn’t have to worry about acquiring them at all.”
He said if there were not enough face masks to go around, medical workers should be given priority.
“If medical professionals are infected, the health system breaks down,” he said. “Meanwhile, citizens should stay home and away from crowds and practice personal hygiene habits.”
