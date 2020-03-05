Netflix ready to release ‘Kingdom’ second season

"Kingdom" Season 2 poster (Netflix)





Global streaming giant Netflix’s zombie-thriller “Kingdom” is returning with a second season next week, with the same cast members and even bloodier action than before.



Taking place in the Joseon era, “Kingdom” tells the story of how Prince Chang struggles to save his kingdom from a fast-spreading mystery disease.



Featuring the same main cast members from the first season, “Kingdom” season two will star Ju Ji-hoon as Prince Chang, Bae Doona as medical assistant Seo-bi, delving into the secrets of a herb behind the disease that turns humans into zombies, and Ryu Seung-ryong as Jo Hak-joo, the power-hungry minister trying to overthrow the prince.



According to Kim Eun-hee, writer of both seasons of “Kingdom,” the first season was a prelude to the war with the zombies with the follow-up showing the war between mankind and zombies, and how the characters uncover the circumstances behind the disease,



The writer, directors Kim Seon-hun and Park In-je and the main cast of the drama series -- Ju, Bae, Ryu, Kim Sang-ho, Jeon Seok-ho, Kim Sang-kyu and Kim Hae-joon -- discussed the upcoming drama series during a livestreamed press conference Thursday.







Actors Ryu Seung-ryong (from left), Bae Doona and Ju Ji-hoon attend a press conference for “Kingdom” season two on Thursday. (Netflix)