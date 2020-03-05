Korean Air to check all passengers’ temperatures before boarding

(Korean Air)
Korean Air said Thursday that it had begun checks on all passengers’ temperatures on international routes to check for the COVID-19, as part of the company’s preventive measures.
The air carrier said it had secured eight thermal imaging cameras and handheld, non-contact infrared thermometers to check if a passenger’s temperature was below 37.5 Celsius degrees.
Passengers with body temperatures above 37.5 Celsius degrees will be refused boarding, Korean Air said.
The company said it has been using a cleaning solution known as MD-125 to sanitize the interior of the plane on all US and China routes. MD-125 sterilizer’s disinfection effect is known to last for seven days.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)