Business

Korean Air to check all passengers’ temperatures before boarding

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Mar 5, 2020 - 15:02       Updated : Mar 5, 2020 - 15:04
(Korean Air)
(Korean Air)

Korean Air said Thursday that it had begun checks on all passengers’ temperatures on international routes to check for the COVID-19, as part of the company’s preventive measures.

The air carrier said it had secured eight thermal imaging cameras and handheld, non-contact infrared thermometers to check if a passenger’s temperature was below 37.5 Celsius degrees. 

Passengers with body temperatures above 37.5 Celsius degrees will be refused boarding, Korean Air said. 

The company said it has been using a cleaning solution known as MD-125 to sanitize the interior of the plane on all US and China routes. MD-125 sterilizer’s disinfection effect is known to last for seven days.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
