S-Oil CEO donates W500m to help combat coronavirus outbreak

S-Oi said Thursday its chief executive has donated 500 million won ($421,440) to a local disaster relief organization to help people hit by the coronavirus outbreak.Hussain Al-Qahtani, who was appointed as the company’s new CEO last June, made the donation to Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association.“As Koreans are facing difficult times due to the virus spread, S-Oil has decided to share the pain and participate in the national efforts to overcome the crisis,” he said.Al-Qahtani has also taken measures to ensure the safety of S-Oil employees by initiating flexible working hours and telecommuting systems, in addition to providing masks and hand sanitizers -- also sent to employees in Daegu and North Gyeongbuk Province, where the outbreak is more serious.By Kim Byung-wook ( kbw@heraldcorp.com