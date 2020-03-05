Hyundai unveils images of next-generation G80

(Hyundai Motor Group)



Hyundai Motor Group on Thursday unveiled images of its luxury brand Genesis’ third-generation G80.



The new G80 comes back in seven years. It is Genesis’ flagship model since 2008 when it was launched. An accumulated 210,000 units of G80 have been sold in the local market as of 2019.



Genesis Design Center chief Lee Sang-yub said that the latest G80 has been designed under the concept “athletic elegance,” putting its representative design features such as quad lamps that are applied to all sedans and sport utility vehicles.



The rear-wheel driven new G80 shares similar design features with the brand’s first SUV model that was launched in January.



A coupe-like roofline, crest grille on the front, double-line quad lamps and minimalism design for interior are repeated in the new G80. But its new design has a horseshoe-shaped surface of the deck lid.





(Hyundai Motor Group)



“The parabolic line stretched from the front quad lamps to the car’s rear reminds one of a classic car, but it has athletic power lines thanks to a 20-inch wheel and wraparound fender,” Hyundai Motor said.



The launch date of the new G80 has not been decided yet.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)