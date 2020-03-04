[Graphic News] Samsung’s Q4 smartphone share rises in Europe: data









Samsung Electronics’ share in European smartphone market advanced slightly in the fourth quarter last year, benefiting from rival Huawei Technologies’ struggle with a US trade ban, data showed.



The South Korean tech giant had a 27 percent market share, up 2 percentage points from a year earlier, according to market researcher Counterpoint Research.



The world’s largest smartphone maker apparently enlarged its presence after Huawei was barred from installing Google services on its phones, Counterpoint said. (Yonhap)







