Samsung Biologics, STCube to develop novel anti-cancer drug

Samsung Biologics announced Wednesday that it has signed a partnership deal with STCube for the development and manufacturing of STT-003, an anti-cancer immunotherapy candidate.



STT-003, developed by STCube’s research center in Maryland, is a novel immune checkpoint inhibitor whose anti-cancer effects are anticipated to be more effective than the conventional PD-1/PD-L1 therapies.



The US-based company is planning to submit an investigational new drug submission of the STT-003 antibody in 2021, for both monotherapy and combination therapy. Clinical trials are currently being planned at leading medical institutions in the US.



Under the agreement, Samsung Biologics will offer STCube a wide range of services such as cell line development, process development, manufacturing of nonclinical and clinical material, and IND application support.



Since announcing its decision to expand its services from contract manufacturing to contract development, Samsung Biologics has already undertaken 47 CDO projects.



STCube took only two weeks to initiate and finalize the deal, Samsung Biologics said.



By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)