[Travel Bits] Festivals and sights across Korea



Garden of Morning Calm Spring Festival



The Garden of Morning Calm, situated in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, is one of Korea‘s major botanical gardens.



Established to promote the beauty of Korean flowers and plants and to develop the local gardening culture, the botanical site attracts about 700,000 visitors each year.



During the Spring Festival period, the Garden of Morning Calm is covered with a rich tapestry of color from thousands of flowers and trees in full bloom. In addition, the garden holds a range of exhibitions, cultural events and educational programs during the festival.



The festival is slated for April 17 to May 24. The garden runs from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.



For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit www.morningcalm.co.kr.









Seokchonhosu Lake Cherry Blossom Festival



The annual Seokchonhosu Lake Cherry Blossom Festival will take place April 3-12 this year.



Seokchon Lake in southeastern Seoul is recognized for the beautiful cherry blossom trees surrounding the lake. In addition to the sights, a variety of performances, exhibitions and hands-on activities will also take place during the festival period.



The lake is easy to approach by public transportation, situated about 200 meter from Jamsil Station.



For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit culture.songpa.go.kr.









Mungyeong Traditional Chasabal Festival



The Mungyeong Traditional Chasabal Festival will take place May 1-10 at Mungyeongsaejae Open Set Studio.



Mungyeong, North Gyeongsang Province, is recognized for its traditional ceramic works. The festival, launched in 1999, has become a signature festival of the area, which is located about a two-hour drive from Seoul.



Visitors can purchase diverse ceramic products and also participate in hands-on activities such as a traditional tea ceremony or pottery-making program, operated by local artisans.



For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit www.sabal21.com.









Jindo Miracle Sea Road Festival



The Jindo Miracle Sea Road Festival will be held April 8-11.



The South Jeolla Province island is known for its indigenous Jindo dogs.



Jindo Miracle Sea Road is a 40-meter-wide, 2.8-kilometer path connecting two islands. It only appears for approximately an hour during extremely low tides.



Open to visitors of all ages, the festival draws over 500,000 visitors a year. Admission is free.



For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit tour.jindo.go.kr.









Taean Tulip Festival



The Taean Tulip Festival is a picturesque event for both local residents and tourists alike with beautiful and vibrant tulips in full bloom. The venue is divided into sections decorated in different themes, allowing visitors to enjoy the sight of colorful tulips against creative and fun backdrops.



The festival runs April 14-May 11 at Korea Flower Park in Taean, South Chungcheong Province. The event is open to visitors of all ages. Tickets are priced at 12,000 won for adults and 9,000 won for youth. For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit www.koreaflowerpark.com.