BOK calls emergency meetings on surprise US Fed rate cut

BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol (Yonhap)
South Korea’s central bank on Wednesday held emergency meetings to review the market impact of the US Federal Reserve’s unexpected decision to slash interest rates by half a percentage point.
The US central bank cut its base rates to a target range of 1 percent to 1.25 percent earlier in the day, in a move prompted by risks stemming from the novel coronavirus outbreak. This marks the first of such emergency move since the 2008 financial crisis.
The Bank of Korea kicked-off an emergency meeting of ranking officials presided by BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol at 9 a.m., which had abruptly transitioned from a lower-level meeting presided by Deputy Gov. Ryoo Sang-dai.
The BOK’s move drew attention from industry watchers on whether the US Fed’s surprise rate cut would influence its policy rate decision. The central bank last month kept its base rate steady at 1.25 percent, defying dominant forecasts.
After announcing its decision to stay pat, Lee said the central bank left its base rate frozen under the assumption that the coronavirus outbreak would be contained or subdued after peaking in March.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority lowered its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 50 basis points to 1.5 percent, hours after the US Fed announced a rate cut of the same margin.
The BOK has been maintaining the interest rate at the record low of 1.25 percent since October when its seven-member monetary policy board made its second rate cut in three months as the economy showed signs of a recovery.
Korea’s coronavirus caseload stood at 5,328 as of Wednesday according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So far, 32 people, mostly elderly patients with underlying illnesses have died here due to the disease.
