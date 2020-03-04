 Back To Top
Entertainment

TIMF 2020 canceled over virus outbreak

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Mar 4, 2020 - 14:46       Updated : Mar 4, 2020 - 14:46
This year’s Tongyeong International Music Festival, one of Korea’s biggest classical music events, has been canceled amid the rapid spread of COVID-19.

This year, the annual music festival that takes place in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, was to be held from March 27 to April 5 under the theme of “Reality,” featuring 26 main performances and 363 artists from 23 countries. 

(Tongyeong International Music Festival Foundation)
(Tongyeong International Music Festival Foundation)

Although the festival had set off to a robust start with five of its programs sold out in January through early bird reservation, the Tongyeong International Music Festival Foundation decided to cancel this year’s event on concerns of the safety of artists and the audience.

It is the first time that the music festival has been canceled in its 18-year history.

In a press release Wednesday the foundation said some of the programs will be performed throughout the year. Tickets are to be fully refunded.

Tongyeong International Music Festival was founded in 2002 to commemorate composer Yun I-sang. Over the years, it has become an internationally acclaimed contemporary music festival that attracts Koreans and overseas visitors alike.

This year, the festival had gained much anticipation for the Korean premiere of “Buddha Passion,” an orchestral work written by Chinese American contemporary classical music composer Tan Dun.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
