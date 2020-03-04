TIMF 2020 canceled over virus outbreak

This year’s Tongyeong International Music Festival, one of Korea’s biggest classical music events, has been canceled amid the rapid spread of COVID-19.



This year, the annual music festival that takes place in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, was to be held from March 27 to April 5 under the theme of “Reality,” featuring 26 main performances and 363 artists from 23 countries.





Tongyeong Music Hall (Tongyeong International Music Festival Foundation)

(Tongyeong International Music Festival Foundation)