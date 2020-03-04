Foreign investors dump $3b worth Seoul stocks in Feb.

Offshore investors sold a net $3 billion (3.56 trillion won) worth of Seoul stocks last month amid the increasing coronavirus scare, local market data showed Wednesday. Their net sales marked $165 million from a month earlier, according to a report from Yuanta Securities.
The spike was attributed as foreigners turned away from emerging economies to lower-risk assets such as US dollars and gold.
By nation, Brazilian stocks saw the biggest selling with $4.24 billion worth of stocks unloaded. Political uncertainty and the sustained sluggish economy added to investors’ negative sentiment, which led the country to record the fifth consecutive month of foreign net selling last month.
Followed by Taiwan with $3.59 billion -- surging from $1.14 billion from the previous month. Korea suffered the third-largest foreign selling spree. Both nations suffered from a sudden outflow amid escalating concerns over the virus epidemic due to their proximity and ties to China.
India was the sole emerging economy with foreign net purchases in the given period, with $414 million worth snapped up. The corresponding figure, however, plummeted from $1.83 billion a month earlier.
Market watchers had raised worries that foreign investors would likely to pull their capital out from emerging nations’ markets, as some experts and health authorities have claimed the virus issue has turned into a pandemic around the globe.
Foreign investors continued net selling mode in Korea market this month, dumping more than 1 trillion won worth of stocks during Monday and Tuesday trading sessions.
However, Seoul stocks extended their gains on Wednesday morning, as investors welcomed a new stimulus package to stem the economic fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak.
Korea proposed an extra budget bill of 11.7 trillion won Wednesday morning to help better deal with the new coronavirus and minimize economic fallout from its outbreak here. It is to be submitted to the National Assembly for approval Thursday.
The benchmark Kospi opened lower at 2,005.81 on Wednesday -- losing 8.34 points, or 0.41 percent, from the previous session’s close.
The index edged up in early morning, as foreign investors purchased local stocks. The benchmark Kospi had risen 41.79 points, or 2.07 percent, to 2,055.94 as of 11:41 a.m.
Offshore investors net purchased 213 billion won stocks. Individual and institutional investors, however, offloaded a combined 220.5 billion won worth of stocks, at the same time.
The tech-heavy Kosdaq began at 623.75 -- down 3.07 points, or 0.49 percent, from the previous session. It then moved upward in early morning to reach 637.62 points in the same time period.
Foreign and institutional investors boosted the index, scooping up 61.3 billion won and 23.3 billion won worth of stocks, respectively.
Meanwhile, major US stock market indexes closed down Tuesday, despite the US Federal Reserve’s surprise rate cut.
The Fed cut interest rates by half a percentage point to 2.5 percent to mitigate the economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,917.41 -- plunging 785.91 points, or 2.94 percent from the previous session’s close. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also plummeted 2.81 percent and 2.99 percent to close at 3,003.37 and 8,684.09, respectively, the same day.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)