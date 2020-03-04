Samsung SDS, Credorax ink blockchain-based financial services partnership

From left: Credorax Chief Technology Officer Moshe Selfin, Samsung SDS Europe President Im Jong-cheel and Credorax CEO Igal Rotem pose for pictures at the Credorax headquarters in Herzliya, Israel, Tuesday. Samsung SDS CEO Hong Won-pyo joined the signing event via conference call along with Samsung SDS Chief Strategy Officer Lim Soo-hyun and Hong Hye-jin, executive vice president of Samsung SDS’ blockchain center. (Samsung SDS)