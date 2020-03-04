 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Election body mulls special voting measures amid virus outbreak

By Choi He-suk
Published : Mar 4, 2020 - 14:53       Updated : Mar 4, 2020 - 14:53
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak may be allowed to vote from home in the April 15 general elections.

According to reports, the National Election Commission is considering ways to enable COVID-19 patients and people under quarantine to vote in the general elections. One possible option is allowing them to apply to vote from their places of residence.

Those who might be eligible under the new rules include hospitalized COVID-19 patients, patients in home isolation and others whose movements are restricted due to circumstances such as having been in contact with confirmed patients.

Under the Public Official Election Act, voters who are unable to cast ballots at polling stations due to physical disability or hospitalization can already apply to vote from home.

People who are incarcerated, people serving on military vessels or bases located too far from advance polling stations, and residents of islands designated by the NEC can also apply.

To cast a ballot without visiting a polling station in this year’s general elections, voters must apply between March 24 and 28, by mail or in person, at local administrative offices including city halls and county halls. The ballot papers are delivered to and from the voters by registered mail.

In addition, the NEC plans to take decontamination measures at polling and counting stations, and to provide officials at the locations with masks and gloves to prevent the virus from spreading. The NEC also plans to take the temperatures of those entering the locations.

By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114