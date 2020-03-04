Election body mulls special voting measures amid virus outbreak

(Yonhap)
Those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak may be allowed to vote from home in the April 15 general elections.
According to reports, the National Election Commission is considering ways to enable COVID-19 patients and people under quarantine to vote in the general elections. One possible option is allowing them to apply to vote from their places of residence.
Those who might be eligible under the new rules include hospitalized COVID-19 patients, patients in home isolation and others whose movements are restricted due to circumstances such as having been in contact with confirmed patients.
Under the Public Official Election Act, voters who are unable to cast ballots at polling stations due to physical disability or hospitalization can already apply to vote from home.
People who are incarcerated, people serving on military vessels or bases located too far from advance polling stations, and residents of islands designated by the NEC can also apply.
To cast a ballot without visiting a polling station in this year’s general elections, voters must apply between March 24 and 28, by mail or in person, at local administrative offices including city halls and county halls. The ballot papers are delivered to and from the voters by registered mail.
In addition, the NEC plans to take decontamination measures at polling and counting stations, and to provide officials at the locations with masks and gloves to prevent the virus from spreading. The NEC also plans to take the temperatures of those entering the locations.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com
)