S. Korea drafts W11.7tr extra budget plan to fight coronavirus

(Yonhap)



South Korea’s government on Wednesday unveiled a supplementary budget bill amounting to 11.7 trillion won ($9.9 billion) to counter the prolonged economic fallout from the rapid spread of COVID-19.



The bill, approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday, is set to be handed over to the National Assembly on Thursday for immediate effectuation.



“The scale of the extra budget stands at 11.7 trillion won, of which revenue accounts for 3.2 trillion won and expenditure for 8.5 trillion won,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki at the Cabinet meeting.



The occasion took the form of a long-distance videoconference as Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, who presided over it, is currently staying in the epidemic-hit city of Daegu as the nation’s central disaster headquarters chief.



The suggested budget is similar to the amount allotted to deal with the Middle East respiratory syndrome crisis in 2015, when the government spent an additional 11.6 trillion won. The difference, according to the fiscal chief, is that the latest budget plan focuses more on expenditures.



“In the MERS extra budget, revenue and expenditure (each) accounted for almost half the total amount but this time, expenditure accounts for about three-quarters, standing at 8.5 trillion won,” Hong said.







(Yonhap)