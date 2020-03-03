Luxury hotels hit by ‘Korea phobia’

High-end hotels in Korea are struggling with the COVID-19 outbreak, as guests cancel stays on concerns over possible viral infection.



Five-star hotels in Seoul are experiencing a rapid drop in occupancy rate, with locals canceling their staycation plans and foreign business travelers canceling business trips. Various events and meetings held at large-sized hotels are also being canceled or postponed.





Employees disinfect WE Hotel Jeju in Seogwipo, Jeju Island, on Feb. 22 after a hotel employee was confirmed with COVID-19 on the same day. (Yonhap)