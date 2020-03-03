 Back To Top
National

NK hails successful test of advanced rockets

By Choi Si-young
Published : Mar 3, 2020 - 16:46       Updated : Mar 3, 2020 - 16:54
Photos released by Pyongyang’s state-run KCNA show projectiles being fired from a transporter-erector-launcher equipped with four launcher tubes. (Yonhap)
Photos released by Pyongyang's state-run KCNA show projectiles being fired from a transporter-erector-launcher equipped with four launcher tubes. (Yonhap)

The two short-range projectiles North Korea fired into the East Sea on Monday were super-large-caliber rockets, the firing of which was overseen by Kim Jong-un with “great satisfaction,” Pyongyang’s KCNA said Tuesday, releasing photos of the launches.

The South Korean military said it was looking further into the matter and seeking to verify that claim.

North Korea demonstrated the significantly improved capabilities of its multiple rocket launcher in Monday’s launch, the fifth test since an initial run in September last year.

The two projectiles were fired some 20 seconds apart, as compared with 17 minutes in September.

As the world’s largest rockets, with a caliber of 600 millimeters, Pyongyang’s rockets could be used for a lethal preemptive strike, Shin Jong-woo, a senior researcher at the Korea Defense and Security Forum, said.

The launches also left wide, thick gun smoke around where the projectiles landed in the East Sea. That implies the projectiles could have carried additional smaller warheads, meaning they would be more destructive, Shin said.

“The projectiles fired Monday flew at a maximum altitude of 35 kilometers. South Korea’s anti-missile shield THAAD could effectively intercept missiles flying 40 kilometers high or above,” added Shin.

Military experts concur that North Korea is ready to put the advanced rockets into combat operation or has already done so.

“The last four launches since last September were ‘trial runs.’ It isn’t this time, and that is a clear and present danger to South Korea,” Kim Dong-yub, an analyst from Seoul’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies, said.

“Strong military and deterrence guarantee the great achievements of socialism,” Kim Jong-un said following the launches.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
