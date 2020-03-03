Korea's Q4 economic expansion faster than expected, annual growth unchanged

Meanwhile, the BOK said the country's gross national income (GNI) increased 0.3 percent in 2019 from a year earlier, the slowest growth since 1998, when its GNI plunged 7.7 percent on-year in the midst of the 1997 Asian financial crisis.
"Real GNI rose by 0.3 percent as the terms of trade worsened due to factors such as a decrease in semiconductor prices, although real gross domestic product and real net factor income from the rest of the world increased," said the press release.
In terms of U.S. dollar value, however, the country's per capita income came to US$32,047, down 4.1 percent, or $5,309, from a year earlier.
The central bank largely blamed the strengthening of the US greenback, which traded at an average 1,165.7 won per dollar last year, sharply up 5.9 percent from 1,100.3 won per dollar in 2018.
A BOK official said the virus outbreak may not have a lasting impact on the country's economy if contained in the near future.
"I believe it may have an effect (on growth) should the virus spread globally and become a global shock," said Park Seong-bin, an official from the BOK's economic statistics department.
"But I believe it will not have any great impact should the outbreak end up being a one-time shock as hoped," he told a press briefing.
The South Korean economy was earlier projected to grow 2.3 percent this year, but the BOK has revised down its growth outlook to 2.1 percent, citing the crippling effects of the new coronavirus outbreak.
Still, the BOK kept its 2021 growth outlook unchanged at 2.4 percent in its latest projection published last week.
South Korea had reported 4,335 confirmed infection cases with 28 deaths as of Monday. (Yonhap)