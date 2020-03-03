Korea's consumer prices up 1.1% on-year in Feb.

(Yonhap)



South Korea's headline inflation rose 1.1 percent in February from a year earlier, marking an increase of over 1 percent for the second straight month, the statistics agency said Tuesday.



The inflation rate in Asia's fourth-largest economy increased 1.5 percent in January, the highest in 14 months, Statistics Korea said.



South Korea's headline inflation was below 1 percent every month in 2019.



Core inflation, which excludes agricultural and petroleum products, increased 0.6 percent from a year earlier.



Utility prices rose 1.6 percent on-year in February, while the prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products went up 0.3 percent, the data showed.



Last year, Korea's consumer prices climbed 0.4 percent on-year, the slowest growth since 1965.



The statistics agency said the new coronavirus outbreak was having a limited impact on some sectors. International airfares fell 4.2 percent in February from a month earlier due to a sharp decline in air travel demand over the coronavirus outbreak.



The virus known as COVID-19 has killed 28 people and infected more than 4,300 people in South Korea.



Flower prices declined 11.8 percent in February from a month earlier due to the cancellation of commencement ceremonies over the coronavirus outbreak, according to the statistics agency.








