Celltrion gives W1b to help coronavirus efforts

Celltrion said Monday it gave 1 billion won ($841,000) to areas hit hard with COVID-19 to help curb the spread.



The donation has been divided to areas most affected and which had strong links to Celltrion.



Daegu, the city with the highest number of affected COVID-19 patients in Korea at 3,081 as of Monday afternoon, was given 400 million won, while North Gyeongsang Province, the second-heaviest hit region with 624 patients, received 200 million won.



Incheon and North Chungcheong Province were given 200 million won each, as areas where Celltrion’s major facilities are located.



The Korean Red Cross will deliver the donations in the form of disinfection equipment and relief goods.



By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)