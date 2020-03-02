KDI School of Public Policy and Management 2020 fall admissions open

Admissions for KDI School of Public Policy and Management’s 2020 fall semester will open next month to both international and domestic applicants. Candidates can apply online from April 1-27.The educational body of Korea Development Institute, Korea’s leading think tank, opened in March 1998. Since its foundation, the school has positioned itself as a major institution in teaching and research in the field of development and public policy. It has a global netowrk, with over 2,300 alumni from 138 countries.For the 2020 fall semester, applicants can apply for one of three courses: MPP (Master of Public Policy), MDP (Master of Development Policy), and MPM (Master of Public Management). All the courses are taught entirely in English.For entry in the 2021 spring semester, applications will be received in August this year. In addition to master’s programs, applicants can also apply for full-time or part-time doctorate programs. Detailed information will be announced on the official website of KDI School of Public Policy and Management.With a vibrant academic curriculum and a diverse student body, KDI School of Public Policy and Management is aimed at developing a unique international career and network. The school fosters a global mindset and equips graduates to proactively respond to today’s international environment.KDI School says it offers students meaningful opportunities through international career development programs, capacity building and research projects in cooperation with international organizations, such as the World Bank Group.For more information, please visit the official website at www.kdischool.ac.kr