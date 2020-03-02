North Korea fires two short-range missiles

North Korea fired two short-range projectiles into the East Sea between South Korea and Japan on Monday afternoon, the Ministry of National Defense said. They flew approximately 240 kilometers at an altitude of 35 km from the North Korean city of Wonsan, Gangwon Province, along the eastern coast.
Pending further analysis, the projectiles could be ballistic missiles. The launches were an extension of the annual joint strike drills Pyongyang conducted Friday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
“We are maintaining readiness and monitoring Pyongyang’s movements in preparation for further launches.”
On Friday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the annual joint strike drills off the eastern coast near Wonsan, a day after Seoul and Washington decided to put off their annual joint military drills over coronavirus concerns.
Government sources earlier told local media that the North’s exercises, dating to 2015, were cut back this year, given fewer artillery units mobilized, and were aimed to rally the people there against their neighbor rather than to incite tension.
If confirmed as a missile test, the latest launches would be the first by Pyongyang this year since Kim Jong-un publicly warned in January that the world would soon see a “new strategic weapon” in the face of what he called the US’ “hostile policy.”
Denuclearization talks between the US and North Korea have essentially been on ice since October, when working-level talks fell apart in Stockholm. North Korea went on to launch two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea following no agreement that month.
In November, Pyongyang fired two short-range projectiles presumably from a super-large caliber multiple rocket launcher, and a month later, performed rocket engine tests at Seohae Satellite Launching Station.
The latest launches came weeks after a high-ranking US commander publicly warned of a potential missile test by Pyongyang.
On Feb. 13, Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, commander of the US Northern Command and of North American Aerospace Defense Command, told members of the US Senate Armed Forces Committee that Kim Jong-un could be readying another missile test.
“Recent engine testing suggests North Korea may be prepared to flight-test even more capable ICBM design that could enhance Kim’s ability to threaten our homeland during a crisis or conflict,” he said.
Local experts concur with the observation that the launches were long premeditated and not organized in response to South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s overture to Kim Jong-un a day earlier, when Moon asked Kim to boost their health care cooperation against the COVID-19 epidemic.
“To demonstrate to his people and the military that North Korea is capable of self-defense and solidify their commitment to that end, Kim Jong-un had been preparing for the launches,” Kim Dong-yub, an analyst from Seoul’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies, said.
