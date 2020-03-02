Ahn Cheol-soo’s volunteer work in Daegu earns praise

Photos of “Ahn Cheol-soo the physician” -- appearing in sweaty blue medical scrubs at a hospital in the virus-hit city of Daegu -- appear to have won the hearts of many who might not have supported him as a politician.
Ahn, a medical doctor-turned-2017 presidential candidate, continued his volunteer work for a second day on Monday at Keimyung University Daegu Dongsan Hospital to treat incoming patients who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Ahn and his wife, Kim Mi-kyung, who is currently a professor at the Seoul National University College of Medicine, were among 58 medical doctors who volunteered to work in the city, which is suffering from a shortage of resources, as part of a government team to contain the spread of the virus.
The country’s fourth-largest city, Daegu, has so far reported 3,082 cases of COVID-19 -- over 73 percent of the nationwide total of 4,212.
In late February, Ahn created a new political party and pledged to present a “pragmatic and centrist” way forward for South Korea, only to be met with a lukewarm response from his political colleagues and citizens.
But images of Ahn wearing a hazmat suit and bearing deep marks on his face from safety eyewear drew praise and went viral on social media.
“We belong to different political parties, but I pay respect to Ahn’s heroic work,” Lee Jun-seok, a Supreme Council member of the United Future Party, said.
In a statement on Sunday, Ahn urged the government to take full responsibility for mishandling the coronavirus crisis, questioning whether it had learned anything from the lessons of previous disasters such as the sinking of the Sewol ferry in 2014, which killed 304 people, and outbreaks of SARS and MERS.
With a string of donations from the private sector and medical volunteers, citizens are building up hopes that have been shattered by the government, he added.
Born in 1962 in Busan, Ahn attended the country’s prestigious Seoul National University College of Medicine. He then became a legendary IT guru, setting up Korea’s No. 1 anti-virus software firm Ahn Lab, and served as head professor at Dankook University Medical College and professor at Seoul National University before jumping into politics in 2012.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com
)