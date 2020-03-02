Watchdogs mull regulated short selling system

(FSS, FSC)



Korea’s financial watchdogs are considering regulating short sales of local stocks, similar to rules being implemented in Hong Kong, to reinforce market vulnerability exposed over massive amounts of equities dumped by foreign investors in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Yet authorities have conflicting opinions on the subject, officials said Monday.



The Financial Supervisory Service has reviewed allowing investors to short sell only locally listed stocks with a certain market capitalization. The scheme would be similar to what has been introduced by the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong to specify designated securities eligible for short selling.



Short selling is an investment strategy that speculates on the decline in price of stocks or other securities. When stock prices dip, investors buy the equities at cheaper prices to make considerable profits. The Hong Kong government allows stocks to be sold short only if their market cap exceeds 3 billion Hong Kong dollars ($385 million) and their daily turnover surpasses 60 percent of the whole market cap. It is currently the only market that imposes such restrictions on short sales.



FSS Gov. Yoon Suk-heun has raised his voice on the regulations, describing the domestic market as an “uneven playing field” where foreign investors have benefited the most while individual investors have suffered from plummeting shares.





