[Herald Interview] SKT aims to take lead in AR/VR service

South Korea’s top mobile carrier SK Telecom is betting on high-end virtual and augmented reality technologies to increase its foothold, despite the complexity.



Backed by many years of sturdy investments and its 5G mobile network, SKT has been releasing pilot VR/AR services -- promoted in the form of virtual zoo, for instance -- with the aim of eventually creating a whole new experience for customers.





Jeon Jin-soo, vice president and head of 5GX service business division of SK Telecom (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)