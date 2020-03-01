 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

78 countries restricting entry from S. Korea over coronavirus fears

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 1, 2020 - 09:23       Updated : Mar 1, 2020 - 11:03

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Two countries have been added to the list of nations and regions imposing entry restrictions or stricter quarantine procedures on travelers from South Korea over coronavirus fears, the foreign ministry in Seoul said Sunday.

As of 5 a.m. Sunday, 78 countries have moved to bar the entry of people traveling from South Korea or to strengthen quarantine steps.

The ministry said Angola is now one of 35 countries to keep out South Koreans or foreigners who've recently visited South Korea.

Angola's ban will take effect Tuesday.

Nigeria has joined the list of 43 countries that have imposed stricter quarantine measures, requiring travelers from South Korea to be quarantined for 14 days, with or without symptoms of the novel virus.

Countries across the Americas and Europe, plus provinces and cities in China, have already adopted tougher quarantine processes.

Seoul has pleaded with foreign countries to refrain from taking excessive entry restrictions against South Koreans.

South Korea reported 376 additional cases of the virus Sunday morning, and the total number of infections has reached 3,526. The death toll remained at 17. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114