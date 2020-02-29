Chinese arrivals fall below 1,000 per day following outbreak: data

The number of Chinese nationals entering South Korea fell sharply following measures to contain the new coronavirus, government data showed Saturday.





After peaking at 18,743 on Jan. 13, the number of Chinese entrants plunged around 94 percent to 1,093 on Thursday, according to the data announced by Korea Immigration Service Commissioner Cha Gyu-geun in a briefing.



Cha Gyu-geun, the immigration policy chief at the Justice Ministry, speaks at a press briefing on Saturday about the entry of Chinese students attending Korean schools. (Yonhap)

Cha explained that the number of entrants has gradually fallen from around 5,350 on Feb. 4 to 870 -- this year's lowest figure -- on Friday in the wake of the government's entry restrictions.



Of these 870, 462 were Chinese nationals enrolled in local universities, while the remaining were mostly long-term residents based in South Korea.