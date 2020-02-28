Seoul stocks crumble on coronavirus-fueled selling spree

A sign at the Korea Exchange shows that the Kospi and Kosdaq indexes plunge more than 3 percent Friday, the result of investors continuing coronavirus fueled selloff. (KRX)
South Korean stocks plunged more than 3 percent Friday, as investors continued dumping their local assets amid the rapid increase of COVID-19 virus cases. The local currency rose against the US dollar, closing at 1,213.70 won -- up 3.50 won from the previous session’s close.
The benchmark Kospi opened sharply lower at 2,020.17 -- sinking 34.72 points, or 1.69 percent, from the previous session. The weak start continued throughout the day to close at 1,987.01. The figure is the lowest since the 1,965.69 points marked on Sept. 3 last year.
Foreign investors offloaded 628.5 billion won ($518.2 million) of stocks, weighing upon the bourse. They extended selloffs for fifth consecutive session, marking nearly 3.46 trillion won in total.
The tech-heavy Kosdaq also began low at 626.36 -- falling 11.81 points, or 1.85 percent, from the previous session. As individual and institutional investors net sold a combined 66.8 billion won worth or stocks, it closed at 610.73 -- plummeting 27.44 points, or 4.30 percent, from the previous session. The figure is the lowest since Aug. 30 last year with the mark of 610.55 points.
As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, 2,337 people here have been confirmed with the new coronavirus, of which 13 have died.
Most large caps in the local market were in negative terrain. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics slid 3.04 percent to close at 54,200 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix nosedived 5.28 percent to 87,900 won.
The nation’s biggest carmaker Hyundai Motor dropped 4.96 percent as it halted operations at one of its domestic plants after an employee there was diagnosed with COVID-19. Its smaller sister carmaker Kia Motors sank 3.85 percent, while auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis shed 4.11 percent.
The country’s No. 1 chemical firm, LG Chem, shed 5.15 percent. Leading pharmaceutical firms also lost ground. Samsung Biologics and Celltrion decreased 3.44 percent and 0.29 percent, respectively. Hanmi Pharmaceutical fell 3.33 percent.
Other major indexes in Asia, such as the Shanghai composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index surrendered 3.71 percent and 2.40 percent, respectively, at the closing bell. Japan’s Nikkei 225 also sank 3.67 percent, to close at 21,142.96.
Major stock market indexes also crumbled on Wall Street on Thursday for the sixth consecutive session, as economic uncertainty over the global spread of COVID-19 virus continued to escalate investor jitters. Goldman Sachs warned that the virus outbreak may bring corporate earnings growth to a standstill this year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1190.95 points, or 4.42 percent, closing at 25,766.64. It was the greatest daily point drop in history. The Nasdaq also posted its largest daily loss since August 2011 -- plummeting 4.61 percent to close at 8,566.48. The S&P plunged 4.42 percent on the same day.
“Plunging in local stock market on Friday was attributed to the heavy losses in the US stock market overnight. Easing the fast-spreading new coronavirus in the US would be a positive factor to the local stocks,” said Noh Dong-kil, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.
Some market experts forecast that the Kospi index was likely to move in the 2,000-2,500 range next week (March 2-6). They also warned investors to focus on the major countries’ reflation measures, along with global pandemic potential of the COVID-19 virus.
“The focus of next week’s investment strategies will be finding the lowest indexes and response strategy to the movement,” said Kim Yong-goo, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment. “Unless the COVID-19 virus causes a fatal blow to macroeconomic conditions both home and abroad, the Kospi index will have a very low chance of (staying) below the 2,050 mark.”
“It is true that investors’ increased fears have been reflected in the markets. The number of infection cases has also rapidly increased, not just in China and Korea, but also in other countries such as Italy and Iran,” Kim Ji-san, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities said.
“There is a high expectation that the local indexes will rebound after the major nations roll out their reflation policies. Next week will be the crucial moment, therefore, investors need to focus more on the related economic events.”
