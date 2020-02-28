Seoul stocks crumble on coronavirus-fueled selling spree

A sign at the Korea Exchange shows that the Kospi and Kosdaq indexes plunge more than 3 percent Friday, the result of investors continuing coronavirus fueled selloff. (KRX)



South Korean stocks plunged more than 3 percent Friday, as investors continued dumping their local assets amid the rapid increase of COVID-19 virus cases. The local currency rose against the US dollar, closing at 1,213.70 won -- up 3.50 won from the previous session’s close.



The benchmark Kospi opened sharply lower at 2,020.17 -- sinking 34.72 points, or 1.69 percent, from the previous session. The weak start continued throughout the day to close at 1,987.01. The figure is the lowest since the 1,965.69 points marked on Sept. 3 last year.



Foreign investors offloaded 628.5 billion won ($518.2 million) of stocks, weighing upon the bourse. They extended selloffs for fifth consecutive session, marking nearly 3.46 trillion won in total.



The tech-heavy Kosdaq also began low at 626.36 -- falling 11.81 points, or 1.85 percent, from the previous session. As individual and institutional investors net sold a combined 66.8 billion won worth or stocks, it closed at 610.73 -- plummeting 27.44 points, or 4.30 percent, from the previous session. The figure is the lowest since Aug. 30 last year with the mark of 610.55 points.



As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, 2,337 people here have been confirmed with the new coronavirus, of which 13 have died.



Most large caps in the local market were in negative terrain. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics slid 3.04 percent to close at 54,200 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix nosedived 5.28 percent to 87,900 won.



The nation’s biggest carmaker Hyundai Motor dropped 4.96 percent as it halted operations at one of its domestic plants after an employee there was diagnosed with COVID-19. Its smaller sister carmaker Kia Motors sank 3.85 percent, while auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis shed 4.11 percent.



The country’s No. 1 chemical firm, LG Chem, shed 5.15 percent. Leading pharmaceutical firms also lost ground. Samsung Biologics and Celltrion decreased 3.44 percent and 0.29 percent, respectively. Hanmi Pharmaceutical fell 3.33 percent.







(Yonhap)