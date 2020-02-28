Green Day pushes back dates for Asian tour

Green Day (Live Nation Korea)
Green Day has postponed its Seoul show originally slated for March due to mounting fears over the coronavirus outbreak.
The American rock band is pushing back the dates for the Asian leg of its “Hella Mega” tour, including the March 22 show in Seoul, local organizer Live Nation Korea said in a statement on Friday.
The band was to return to Korea in more than a decade, since its last concert here in January 2010.
“Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows due to the health and travel concerns with the coronavirus. We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all,” Green said on social media the same day.
According Live Nation Korea, the band has not set a new date for the concert yet. Details will be revealed at Green Day’s official website (www.greenday.com) and Live Nation Korea’s website (www. livenation.kr).
Reserved tickets will be automatically canceled. For inquiries on refunds, call 1544-1555 or visit Interpark Ticket’s homepage.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com
)