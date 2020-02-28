Celebrities donate to support fight against coronavirus

From left: Yoona (S.M. Entertainment), IU (Yonhap) Yum Jung-ah (Artist Company)







Celebrities in Korea are making donations to help people fight against the spread of COVID-19 across the nation.



On Friday, actress Yum Jung-ah donated 100 million won ($82,200) to Green Umbrella Child Fund Korea to help purchase masks and hand sanitizers for children in need.



Singer-turned-actress Yoona, members of K-pop band Red Velvet, and singers Kang Daniel and Zico also made donations to the cause.



On Thursday, singer-songwriter IU donated 100 million won each to nonprofit organization Good Neighbors and the Korean Medical Association. The donation to the KMA will be used to purchase protective suits and masks for medical staff in Daegu.



TV Personality Park Myung-soo donated 20,000 masks to the Daegu Metropolitan Government, and the masks will be delivered to seniors and disabled people in the area.



Actress Son Ye-jin, who is from Daegu, donated 100 million won to a charity based in the city.



Actresses Jung Ryeo-won and So Yu-jin have made 100 million won donations to charity organizations for the cause. Park Shin-hye donated 50 million won, while Kim Hee-sun donated 200 million won.



Actresses Kim Go-eun and Lee Young-ae, actor Park Seo-joon, singer Hyomin and TV personality Jang Sung-kyu all made donations regarding the incident.



S.M. Entertainment, one of the biggest K-pop labels here, donated 500 million won to the Korea Disaster Relief Association.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)