Smudge-proof makeup gains popularity amid virus outbreak

With the coronavirus outbreak prompting many to wear face masks, demand for smudge-proof makeup has soared, according to Lalavla on Friday.
According to the health and beauty chain operated by GS Retail, sales of lip-stain products, face powder and makeup fixers rose 91 percent, 89 percent and 74 percent, respectively, in the period from Feb. 1 to Wednesday compared with the same period the previous year.
Sales of products related to a healthy diet also went up 96 percent in the same period.
The company said the increase in sales of such cosmetics shows a growing preference for items that do not smudge when wearing face masks.
During the cited period, Lalavla saw its online mall’s sales jump 135 percent on-year, an indication that customers prefer to shop online amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
