Hyundai Motor’s Ulsan plant halts due to confirmed COVID-19 case

(Yonhap)



Hyundai Motor Group stopped operations of its Ulsan manufacturing plant’s second factory Friday after an employee who works there was confirmed with COVID-19.



According to the automaker, the factory has suspended operations since 11:30 a.m. Friday. The worker was confirmed to be infected that morning.

The company said it has disinfected the site and put five co-workers into self-isolation.



A Hyundai Motor employee said the duration of the shutdown will be decided later based on the disease control center’s guidelines.



Hyundai Motor Ulsan plant’s second factory is responsible for manufacturing the GV80, Palisade, Santa Fe and Tucson, producing some 1,000 units of vehicle daily. Some 4,000 employees work there.



The automaker said the election of the unionized workers’ representative, planned for March 3, would be delayed.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)