Mirae Asset Group donates W2b to support fight against coronavirus

Mirae Asset Financial Group has donated 2 billion won ($1.64 million) to the Hope Bridge Association of the National Disaster Relief to support medical personnel and provide relief goods amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The donation was made to provide items needed for medical and relief aid, such as protective outfits and masks, and daily necessities, especially for people in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, the company said.
Mirae Asset has been helping its cooperative firms by making payments in advance. With retailers affected by the virus outbreak, the financial group will purchase vouchers to support stores located in its building Mirae Asset Center 1 in central Seoul.
Mirae Asset’s executives and staff have another fundraising plan to help efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The donation will be given to Community Chest of Korea, the company added.
“Sharing difficulties together at a time like this is a matter of course. Mirae Asset will continuously return its earnings from customers and society, to share warm-hearted capitalism,” said an official at Mirae Asset.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
