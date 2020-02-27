Nationwide rush to identify infections among Shincheonji followers

Local provinces and cities on Thursday scrambled to check followers of a secretive religious sect residing in their jurisdictions for potential COVID-19 infections.
From Seoul to Jeju Island, public servants were mobilized to contact all those on the membership list of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, earlier provided by the church, to ask whether they have shown any symptoms.
According to the sect’s Daegu branch, 8 out of 10 followers who have underwent the virus test have been confirmed as having infections.
Shincheonji’s Daegu church is at the center of Korea’s outbreak, with a majority of all cases traceable to its packed Sunday worship services. This made tracking down Shincheonji followers and their close contacts a top priority in the country’s struggle to contain the virus.
In Daegu, the number of people who tested positive stood at 833 as of 8 p.m. Wednesday, or 82 percent of 1,016 members who received their first test result after showing respiratory symptoms. There were 832 others awaiting their results.
“I expect that the number of patients will continue to grow for a few days as we have been giving priority to those who have symptoms or who want to undergo a test voluntarily,” Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin told reporters during a briefing.
Daegu reported 1,017 cases as of Thursday morning, accounting for 63.8 percent of 1,595 cases confirmed across the country.
As cases in other regions show that church members infected one another and then fanned out around the country, health authorities are expanding their investigations.
On Wednesday, the government received a list of 212,000 followers from the religious sect. Shincheonji also released the full list of some 1,100 locations and addresses of church branches and training centers on its homepage.
Gyeonggi Provincial authorities reported that 215 people in the region said they had symptoms of the virus during a phone survey conducted on 4,890 residents who attended a service at the Gwacheon headquarters of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus on Feb. 16.
On Jeju Island, 35 Shincheonji members were found to have symptoms of fever, cough and sore throat.
Among 649 members residing on the island, 607 have been contacted by Jeju officials, but 39 remained out of touch.
“We will thoroughly manage Jeju residents who visited Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province and those who couldn’t be reached will be identified and managed with the cooperation of police,” Jeju Gov. Won Hee-ryong said.
Critics have alleged that the sect’s secretive nature allowed the virus to go undetected, and such characteristics hinder ongoing efforts to track down people exposed to COVID-19.
Vice Health and Welfare Minister Kim Kang-lip said authorities requested the religious group submit a list of 70,000 trainees who had not been included on the previous list.
“Previously, Shincheonji said that the trainees are not yet believera, so they have difficulty in providing a list,” he said.
The Wednesday list was distributed to local governments, and each region has begun to screen people in the high-risk group.
On Thursday, a group of people who claimed to be victims of Shincheonji filed a complaint with the Supreme Prosecutors Office against the church’s founder Lee Man-hee for violating the infectious disease prevention law, as well as other charges that include embezzlement and breach of trust.
The group, which calls itself the National Solidarity for Victims of Shincheonji, claimed the church intentionally reported smaller number of followers and locations for services to health authorities.
“They have been obstructing epidemiological investigations in fear for exposure of the church members and to protect the organization without regard for community transmissions,” it said in the complaint.
Citing a report from a YouTube channel, the anti-Shincheonji group said the sect has 429 sites of disguised churches and secret propaganda centers that remain under the radar. A list of 70,000 trainees and key figures of the group has also not been disclosed, it said.
