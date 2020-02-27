Hanwha Galleria to open Galleria Gwanggyo in Suwon

Galleria Gwanggyo (Hanwha Galleria)
Hanwha Galleria said Thursday it will open Galleria Gwanggyo in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Monday, making it the first new department store to open in 10 years and the biggest among the five franchises it operates.
According to the company, the store will be located in the Suwon Gwanggyo Convention Complex area, and it will present the best lineup of luxury brands in the Gyeonggi Province area.
Galleria Gwanggyo will be the biggest department store for the company, with its building taking up 73,000 square meters for operations.
The 12-story building boasts an overwhelming appearance, the company said, with its exterior designed to embody the inner patterns of a massive layer of rock and a triangular glass-fronted walkway surrounding the building to connect all floors.
In the first year, the company aims to accomplish a sales goal of 500 billion won ($411 million).
The company said it has successfully hosted some 440 luxury and premium brands, including Gucci, Fendi and Balenciaga.
The sixth to eighth floors of the department store will be specially allotted for premium electronic and home appliances, introducing the biggest Samsung Electronics store and LG Electronics’ Signature Kitchen Suite stores.
On concerns over the new coronavirus outbreak, the company said it will conduct disinfection operations by the hour and day.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
