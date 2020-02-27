Non face-to-face service spikes as coronavirus spreads

A health official in a protective suit helps disinfect a movie theater in Lotte Cinema near Konkuk University in Gwangjin-gu, eastern Seoul. (Yonhap)



The COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a big demand on “untact” services, which do not require direct contact between businesses and customers, with large retailers expanding their stock for delivery.



According to big data analysis firm Appminder, users of food delivery and online shopping apps increased significantly since Korea confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Jan. 20.



Before the outbreak in Jan 17-19, about 2.73 million people used food delivery apps including Baedal Minjok and Yogiyo. However, in Jan. 31-Feb.2, the figure saw a 13 percent increase to 3.14 million people. In the same period, the number of users of online shopping apps witnessed a 7 percent increase from 1.14 million to 1.20 million.



In the first two weeks of February NS Home Shopping saw 41.3 percent hike in users propelled by a surging online demand on masks compared to the first three weeks in January.



Following the large online purchase demand, hypermarket chains have been raising their delivery capabilities for their online mall customers to fulfill the soaring demands. The retailers have also announced a discount promotions for daily necessities.



According to Homeplus on Thursday, over 300,000 new members joined its online mall in February alone, and its online purchases jumped by 162 percent between Feb. 20 and Wednesday -- the period when the number of confirmed cases of the new virus surged.



In the cited period, the retailer saw the sales of ramen products go up by 75 percent and water products, by 80 percent, on-year.





(Homeplus)