Deutsche Telekom to test-run SKT’s 5G tech in Germany

Claudia Nemat, a board member for technology and innovation at Deutsche Telekom, presents its high-performance 5G and 4G repeater in collaboration with South Korean mobile carrier SK Telecom, in Bonn, Germany, Wednesday. (SK Telecom)

Deutsche Telekom, the parent company of T-mobile, will start testing the 5G radio frequency repeater that it co-developed with SK Telecom during the second quarter of this year, according to a statement released by the South Korean mobile carrier on Thursday.



SK Telecom’s 5G radio frequency repeater is a wireless device that receives 5G signals from outside and transmits it to users inside buildings and tunnels and on basement floors.



In the second quarter of this year, Deutsche Telekom will start testing the 5G repeater with some 200 customer companies and individuals, who applied for the demonstration since Jan. 27.



The German company will optimize the device before commercializing it, according to its Korean partner.



The technology exchange is the first tangible outcome of the two companies’ cooperation on 5G technologies and solutions, announced in September last year.



Last June, they agreed to start a joint venture, but the date of its launch has not been revealed.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)