 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Deutsche Telekom to test-run SKT’s 5G tech in Germany

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Feb 27, 2020 - 17:08       Updated : Feb 27, 2020 - 17:11
Claudia Nemat, a board member for technology and innovation at Deutsche Telekom, presents its high-performance 5G and 4G repeater in collaboration with South Korean mobile carrier SK Telecom, in Bonn, Germany, Wednesday. (SK Telecom)
Claudia Nemat, a board member for technology and innovation at Deutsche Telekom, presents its high-performance 5G and 4G repeater in collaboration with South Korean mobile carrier SK Telecom, in Bonn, Germany, Wednesday. (SK Telecom)
Deutsche Telekom, the parent company of T-mobile, will start testing the 5G radio frequency repeater that it co-developed with SK Telecom during the second quarter of this year, according to a statement released by the South Korean mobile carrier on Thursday.

SK Telecom’s 5G radio frequency repeater is a wireless device that receives 5G signals from outside and transmits it to users inside buildings and tunnels and on basement floors.

In the second quarter of this year, Deutsche Telekom will start testing the 5G repeater with some 200 customer companies and individuals, who applied for the demonstration since Jan. 27.

The German company will optimize the device before commercializing it, according to its Korean partner.

The technology exchange is the first tangible outcome of the two companies’ cooperation on 5G technologies and solutions, announced in September last year.

Last June, they agreed to start a joint venture, but the date of its launch has not been revealed.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114