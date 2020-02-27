Samsung Display’s latest OLED globally recognized for quality





Samsung Display said Thursday its organic light-emitting diode panels for 5G smartphones have been certified as energy-saving and eye-care displays by multiple international organizations.



The company is a major supplier for the latest Galaxy S20 series.



SGS, a Switzerland-based certification institute, said Samsung’s latest OLED display for smartphones emit 6.5 percent blue light, the lowest percentage among comparable products. As of last year, other firms’ OLED products produced 7.5 percent blue light.



Safety certification company Underwriters Laboratories said the power consumption of Samsung smartphone OLED panels improved about 15 percent from 1.5 watts to 1.3 watts compared to last year.



As demand for 5G phones is expected to rise from 190 million units this year to 750 million by 2024, along with monthly data use, the display industry is increasing efforts to reduce blue light and improve power efficiency.





“Due to the expansion of 5G commercialization, an increasing number of users stick more to personal devices for longer hours to view 4K and 8K content,” said Baek Jee-ho, executive vice president at Samsung Display.



“The company is continuing to develop energy saving and eye protective OLED.”



By Song Su-hyun ( “Due to the expansion of 5G commercialization, an increasing number of users stick more to personal devices for longer hours to view 4K and 8K content,” said Baek Jee-ho, executive vice president at Samsung Display.“The company is continuing to develop energy saving and eye protective OLED.”By Song Su-hyun ( song@heraldcorp.com