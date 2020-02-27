 Back To Top
Business

LG Uplus signs global partnership on AR solutions

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 27, 2020 - 10:48       Updated : Feb 27, 2020 - 10:48
(LG Uplus Corp.)
(LG Uplus Corp.)

LG Uplus Corp., a major South Korean telecommunication firm, said Thursday it has signed a partnership with leading companies in the augmented reality (AR) sector to provide better services with its 5G network.

LG Uplus said it has joined hands with AR software startup Spatial Systems Inc., mobile AR headset maker Nreal and mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Technologies Inc. to develop 5G-based AR collaboration solutions.

Japanese telecom giant KDDI Corp. and Germany's Deutsche Telekom AG are also project partners, according to LG Uplus. 

The joint effort targets combining each company's technology and developing services so that people can communicate and share content on AR platforms in real time. LG Uplus will provide its know-how on 5G technology.

South Korea's No. 3 mobile carrier has been one of the companies actively expanding its presence in the AR sector. Last month, it announced a partnership with Google on AR content development. (Yonhap)



