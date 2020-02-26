[Graphic News] Samsung tops global TV market for 14th year









Samsung Electronics topped the global TV market for the 14th consecutive year in 2019, industry data showed Wednesday, on the back of robust sales of its QLED TVs.



The South Korean tech giant took up 30.9 percent of the global TV market last year in terms of sales revenue, up 1.9 percentage points from a year earlier, according to data compiled by industry tracker IHS Markit.



Samsung was followed by its local rival LG Electronics and Japan’s Sony.



According to data, Samsung was also the No. 1 player in terms of shipments, taking a 19.8 percent share in the global TV market last year. (Yonhap)







