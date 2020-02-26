Netmarble, Marvel to introduce new game at PAX East

Netmarble said Wednesday it plans to introduce a new game title with Marvel at PAX East in the US.
Due to the coronavirus scare in South Korea, only Netmarble’s US office employees will attend the game show.
The PAX East 2020 is being held at Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Massachusetts, from Thursday through Sunday.
Netmarble’s will showcase its latest game on the last day of the show, in a session called “Marvel Mystery,” in the presence of Shim Cheol-min, chief of the firm’s North America business. Others who will be present include Bill Rosemann, vice president and head of creative at Marvel Entertainment, Danny Koo, director of production at Marvel Games Production and Marc Sumerak, comic book writer for Marvel Comics.
Ryan Penagos, vice president and creative executive of Marvel New Media, will moderate the panel dscussion.
Netmarble and Marvel have collaborated before -- the Marvel: Future Fight launched in 2015 has garnered over 120 million downloads to date.
Marvel Entertainment, subsidiary of Walt Disney Company, has over 8,000 characters’ IP over 75 years.
Games using Marvel’s IP has been a boon for Netmarble in the past.
While Netmarble’s numerous games have accounted for a balanced proportion of revenue in 2019, the best-performing has been its US subsidiary Kabam’s Marvel Contest of Champions, which accounted for 17 percent of the consolidated revenue.
Lineage 2: Revolution accounted for 13 percent, followed by Seven Deadly Sins (9 percent), Blade & Soul Revolution (7 percent) and Cookie Jam (5 percent).
Meanwhile, Netmarble Kabam is also slated to release a new title, Marvel Realm of Champions, in the first half of this year.
