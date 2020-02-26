 Back To Top
Business

BMW introduces two new gasoline crossovers

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Feb 26, 2020 - 12:33       Updated : Feb 26, 2020 - 12:33
BMW’s X4 xDrive20i xLine (BMW Korea)
BMW's X4 xDrive20i xLine (BMW Korea)


BMW Korea has introduced two new gasoline-powered crossovers with revamped features, the New X3 and the New X4.

The Korean unit of the German automaker said Wednesday that the New X3 xDrive20i and the New X4 xDrive20i models are equipped with advanced features including a panoramic glass roof and a Driving Assistant Plus function that allows semi-automated driving.

The New X3 is the first in the X series to come in a single trim “Luxury Line.” The midsized sport activity vehicle features chrome window moldings, iconic chrome plated kidney grilles, luxury lined door plates and 19-inch alloy wheels.

The New X4, a coupe model, comes in two trim levels -- “xLine” and “M Sport X” -- depending on the drivers’ tastes.

The xLine, an entry model, offers the same convenience features as the previous model.

The M Sport X, a high-end model that combines the xLine and M Sport packages, is furnished with Vernesca leather sports seats and a leather dashboard.

The New X3 Luxury, the New X4 xLine and the X4 M Sport X respectively cost 64 million won ($52,600), 66 million won and 68.3 million won.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
