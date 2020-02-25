Ex-president to be released following reappeal

Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak (Yonhap)



Former President Lee Myung-bak is set to be released from jail later Tuesday, six days after he was put into custody following a court ruling, as he reappealed against the recent ruling.



The release comes after an appellate court sentenced him to 17 years in prison last week on charges of bribery and embezzlement.



He was taken back into custody after he was released on bail on health concerns in March 2019.



Lee, who re-appealed last week‘s ruling, is known to have cited relevant law to get released.



The 78-year-old, who is currently held at a detention center in Seoul, is expected to be let go at midnight.



Lee has been mired in bribery and embezzlement allegations in connection with his brother’s auto parts company, DAS, becoming the fourth ex-South Korean leader to be criminally convicted. (Yonhap)