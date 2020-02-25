Korea ramps up testing capacity for COVID-19

COVID-19 testing kit (KCDC)



When dealing with an infectious disease with no available vaccine or treatment, the only containment strategy is testing and diagnosing suspected cases fast and isolating confirmed patients, according to Korean medical experts on Tuesday.



Addressing a press conference, six medical societies developing, conducting and quality-controlling tests for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 said as many as 15,000 tests can be done in a day by 12,000 specialists at 77 medical institutions across the country.



The Korean Society for Laboratory Medicine’s Director Kwon Kye-chul said the society and an association of external quality assessment services screen hospitals and health institutions before they are certified to test patients for the virus.



“We send a mix of about seven positive and negative samples to each institution applying for the certification, and only those who identify all of them correctly are approved to carry out virus tests,” he said, adding that 46 institutions out of 52 that applied passed in the first round, and 31 out of 38 in the second.



“There has been a surge in confirmed cases in the past week, which, from a different perspective, indicates that our system is capable of tracing and testing suspected patients promptly as they come,” he said.







Representatives from six medical societies, including the Korean Society for Laboratory Medicine, Korean Society of Clinical Microbiology and Korean Society for Genetic Diagnostics, speak during a press conference Tuesday at Seoul Square in the city’s central district. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)