Business

Nexon gives W2b to Korean Red Cross to help fight COVID-19

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Feb 25, 2020 - 18:13       Updated : Feb 25, 2020 - 18:13
(Nexon Korea)
(Nexon Korea)
Nexon Korea said Tuesday it has donated 2 billion won ($1.6 million) to Korean Red Cross for crisis management amid ongoing COVID-19 spread.

Its subsidiary Neople has also joined the effort.

The donation will be used to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 infections, through emergency medical and relief aid.

Nexon allocated 500 million won from the donation for Jeju Island, where the Neople headquarters is located.

KRC President Park Kyung-seo expressed his gratitude to Nexon and pledged all-out efforts to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
