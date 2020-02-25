Nexon gives W2b to Korean Red Cross to help fight COVID-19

(Nexon Korea)

Nexon Korea said Tuesday it has donated 2 billion won ($1.6 million) to Korean Red Cross for crisis management amid ongoing COVID-19 spread.



Its subsidiary Neople has also joined the effort.



The donation will be used to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 infections, through emergency medical and relief aid.



Nexon allocated 500 million won from the donation for Jeju Island, where the Neople headquarters is located.



KRC President Park Kyung-seo expressed his gratitude to Nexon and pledged all-out efforts to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak.



By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)