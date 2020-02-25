Potential clusters of COVID-19 virus emerge

(Yonhap)



South Korea reported a surge in cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, with most cases traced to a branch of the minor Christian sect in Daegu and a hospital in a neighboring county, amid the government’s struggle to block further spread of the virus outside Daegu.



Fears about community spread of the COVID-19 virus are growing, with new confirmed cases including 21 people at a facility for the mentally challenged, a pastor at a megachurch in Seoul and a cabin crew member of Korean Air.



As of Tuesday morning, the number of infections had surged to 893, with most of the cases linked to a branch of a the Shincheonji Church of Jesus (499) in Daegu and Cheongdo Daenam Hospital (113) in Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang Province.



Of 893 cases, 724 cases were confirmed in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



A 68-year-old woman, who had come into contact with a member of the Daegu unit of the Shincheonji Church, became the ninth coronavirus-related death in the country, and some 20 patients were in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.



The government, the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and the presidential office decided to ramp up quarantine measures in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, though no lockdowns will be imposed in the region.



Five pneumonia patients in Daegu tested positive for the virus when authorities checked all 514 pneumonia patients in the city, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip told reporters at a regular briefing.



The government also said it had secured a list of the membership of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a hotbed of the coronavirus, with a plan to get all the members tested for the virus.



The health status of 9,336 members of the Daegu branch of the Shincheonji Church are already being checked, with the members being placed in self-isolation. Three of the members could not be reached.



Potential clusters of the virus appear to be emerging outside Daegu.



In Seoul, a pastor at Myungsung Church in eastern Seoul, who attended Sunday service on Feb. 16 along with 2,000 people, was confirmed to be infected with the virus Tuesday. Another relative also tested positive.



According to the church, the pastor attended a funeral service held at Cheongdo Daenman Hospital on Feb. 14 with some five church members. The church was shut down and the coming Sunday service was canceled.



Some 21 people at a facility for the severely disabled -- including 11 inmates, five caretakers and five other staff members -- in Chilgok, North Gyeongsang Province, tested positive Tuesday, after a 46-year-old inmate was confirmed infected a day earlier. Some 56 people are being housed there.



A cabin crew member of Korean Air tested positive for the coronavirus, the South Korean airline said Tuesday, with details of the routes and flights where the crew member worked not yet identified.



In Busan, most cases, 21 of 38 cases as of Tuesday morning, are cases tied to a church in the city. Most of them went on a two-day trip with a confirmed patient, the 19-year-old son of a Wuhan resident. A nursing hospital in the city was placed under cohort isolation, with some 200 patients and medical staff inside, as one of the caretakers had been infected with the virus.



The government said it is not considering expanding an entry ban on Chinese people amid growing public concerns as Chinese students are set to return to Korea for the spring semester. Currently, only those flying from Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, are prohibited from entering the country.



The fast spread of the novel coronavirus is also disrupting the schedule for state exams.



This year’s civil service exams scheduled for Saturday have been temporarily suspended, according to the Ministry of Personnel Management.



(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)