Korean companies raise the bar on COVID-19 test kits

Seegene's AllplexTM 2019-nCoV Assay (Seegene)

South Korean companies specializing in disease infection test kits are exporting their new real-time PCR COVID-19 assay kits to overseas destinations.



They include KogeneBiotech, Seegene and PCL.



With vaccine development for COVID-19 anticipated to take at least a year, the most realistic containment measure as of now is to make a speedy diagnosis followed up with effective quarantine, experts opine.



While the numbers of confirmed cases shot up in Korea -- 893 as of Tuesday morning -- the country seemingly has the test kit situation under control with pharma companies springing to action, according to industry watchers.



The only downside is that the tests cost 160,000 won ($132), and only free for those showing symptoms within 14 days since visiting China; those showing symptoms within 14 days since coming in close contact with a confirmed patient; or those who have a doctor’s opinion about having symptoms.



Meanwhile, the KCDC hotline 1339 for COVID-19 consultation has been inundated with calls leading to a disruption in connection as suspicious cases continue to increase.



The KCDC delivered a real-time PCR test (RT-PCR) on Jan. 13, that can yield results in under six hours through amplification of targeted deoxyribonucleic acid. Previously employed method had required a day or two’s time. KCDC had reportedly mulled development of such assay kits since experiencing the Middle East respiratory syndrome outbreak in Korea in 2015.



The state agency had set up a protocol to find pathogen from patients with fever from unidentified cause. While generally such new test kits require a year to pass the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety’s regulations, during emergencies the rules are temporarily softened to allow for quicker response.







KogeneBiotech's PowerChekTM 2019-nCoV Real-time PCR Kit (KogeneBiotech)





KogeneBiotech was the first company to release its PowerChek 2019 nCoV Real-time PCR Kit to get the emergency use approval and listing from the KCDC. KCDC and KogeneBiotech co-developed the kit following the World Health Organization’s guideline, the company said.



The kit is being supplied to the KCDC and to over 50 hospitals in Korea designated to test suspected coronavirus patients here. KogeneBiotech is also beginning to evaluate the test in China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Vietnam and Bahrain.



Seegene’s assay kits got European approvals before they were approved in Korea, and are being supplied domestically as well as to the company’s overseas entities in Italy and Germany.



The company also has offices in Dubai and Brazil, which are priority regions for its kits shipment.



The company has a daily manufacturing capacity of 50,000 assay kits at its facility in Jamsil, Seoul, and could double the capacity if needed, a Seegene official said.







PCL and OliX Pharmaceutical collaborate on developing real-time PCR test kit for COVID-19 (PCL)





PCL has collaborated with OliX Pharmaceutical in developing a real-time PCR kit. It has applied for approval with the KCDC, and after getting the green light they will begin the process for export to China and India, a PCL official said.



By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)