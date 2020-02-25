COVID-19 changes South Korean workplace landscape

Thermal sensing cameras installed at the entrance of a building to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Yonhap)





The SARS-CoV-2 virus is changing South Korea’s workplace culture, fast, albeit temporarily. A number of major companies are letting their employees work from home or have flexible working hours after the government raised the alert level to “serious” and the number of cases here surged.



As of Tuesday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients stood at 893, up 60 from 4 p.m. the previous day, and the death toll stood at nine.



The nation’s largest conglomerate Samsung Group decided Monday to allow pregnant employees to work from home and delivered the information to each affiliate through personnel teams. In the case of Samsung Electronics’ Gumi plants, which was suspended after a confirmed infection case, the firm ordered employees to telecommute from Monday for seven days.



LG Group said Tuesday it allowed pregnant employees to work remotely for the period needed. It also permitted telework for employees to work at home in case they need to take care of their young children because of delays in the opening of kindergartens and elementary schools. It also introduced a flexible commuting system to minimize the use of public transportation during rush hour.



SK Group was the first conglomerate that allowed all of its employees to work at home for up to two weeks. The group said Tuesday its six units, including SK Holdings, SK Telecom, SK Innovation, SK E&S, SK Networks Company and SK Siltron, will start telework for all of its employees except for only a few personnel necessary to stay.



The nation’s largest automaker Hyundai Motor restricted outsiders from entering its headquarters in Seoul. When employees enter the office, they need to pass through the entrance with thermal imaging cameras. The security guards measure the temperature of the entrants and check if they are abnormal.



CJ Group decided to suspend collective training, in-house events and gatherings by the end of March. It expanded the flexible working hour system to allow workers to avoid public transportation during rush hour.



These five conglomerates take up a large pie in the employment market, with the number of workers, while scattered across affiliates, subsidiaries and plants, nearing 540,000 as of August last year, according to statistics provided by Chaebol.com and CEOScore. Samsung Group, for instance, employs 194,348, while LG hires 119,021 and SK, 47,698.



After a COVID-19 patient was found at LS Yongsan Tower in Seoul on Monday, the building was closed for disinfection. The next day, the employees of LS Group affiliates as well as Amorepacific, whose building is located next to LS Yongsan Tower, were ordered to telecommute. Some 4,000 employees work at LS and some 3,500 at Amorepacific.



Also, e-commerce firms, including Coupang, WeMakePrice and Tmon, and global software firms, such as Intel, Dell and Microsoft, all advised their employees to work from home.



Most large companies, including LG, SK, Hyundai Motor, Hanwha, Lotte, Posco, CJ and KT, temporarily halted operations of press rooms within their buildings.



The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry recommended about 180,000 member companies to work at home to prevent the virus, which may be spread in the process of using public transportation.



On Monday, Labor Minister Lee Jae-kap urged companies to “use flexible working hour systems and remote work systems” to reduce the possibility of spreading the virus during rush hour.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

