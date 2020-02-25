[Newsmaker] Gyeonggi government makes forcible entry into Shincheonji building to obtain member list

Police officers guard the entrace to an office used by the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)





The government of Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday made a forcible entry into an annex building of the minor Christian sect confirmed as a transmission cluster for a novel coronavirus, intent to prevent the worsening of the outbreak.



The move came as a resident of Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after the 33-year-old man took part in a service at the Gwacheon headquarters of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus on Feb. 16.



His wife and a 59-year-old man living in Seocho-gu, Seoul, who attended the same service, also tested positive.



Currently, 353 Shincheonji-related facilities, including churches and training centers, in Gyeonggi Province have been shut down.



The provincial government plans to secure data that it requires to track the potential spread of the virus, including the list of some 10,000 church members who attended the service and those who had personal contact with the man.



Based on the data, the government will run diagnostic tests and impose isolation measures on the church service attendees.



Over half of the 893 confirmed COVID-19 cases -- as of Tuesday afternoon – in the country have been traced to a branch of the shadowy Shincheonji group in the southeastern city of Daegu.



Concerns are growing with the emergence of cases that stemmed from other branches of the religious sect, which has 1,100 churches and annex buildings nationwide.



Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung said the entry without the church’s consent was inevitable, as at least two confirmed cases were found to be directly linked to a service that took place in Gwacheon.



“We didn’t have enough time to wait until Shincheonji submits the list as we cannot miss a golden time to prevent mass infections,” he said in a statement posted to his Facebook page.



On Tuesday, Shincheonji released a special letter from its leader Lee Man-hee announcing his decision to disclose the full list of church members to cooperate with the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.



“The Shincheonji Church of Jesus will actively cooperate with the government’s policies to provide a list of Shincheonji and conduct a full investigation,” Lee said in the letter posted on the church’s website.



He told the laity that the government will protect their personal information throughout the process.



(hnpark@heraldcorp.com)