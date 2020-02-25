Membership-based Sojeonseolim library offers space for writers, readers to mix and mingle

Membership library Sojeonseolim director Hwangbo Yumi (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

A goose-shaped chair with a gigantic art book in front of it dominates the room. If you came expecting a typical library, you might think you came to the wrong place.



Sojeonseolim, which means “forest of books covered with white bricks,” is a new library in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul, which opened Saturday.



“Swiss architect Davide Macullo designed this building in 2016 as an art museum. We changed it into a library and Korean architect Choi Wook, director of One O One Architects, is responsible for the interior design of the place.” Sojeonseolim director Hwangbo Yumi, 46, said in an interview with The Korea Herald.



“We hope that not only readers, but also writers become our members and be an inspiration to each other,” she said. “At the Paris cafe street, famous writers like Simone de Beauvoir and Jean-Paul Sartre had a conversation about art while having tea or wine, this inspired them to write great books. We hope to create a space like that.”



To begin, the library selected 50 writers to become special members.



The annual membership fee of 660,000 won ($545), entitles membership holders to a 50 percent discount on library admission fees, which are 25,000 won per day. Nonmembers are charged 30,000 won for using the library for half a day and 50,000 for the whole day. The library has around 40,000 books, including 30,000 literary works.



“On the first floor we also operate a cafe, and it turns into a wine bar at night. The users are also allowed to enjoy their drinks in the library (located on the first basement floor),” Hwangbo said.



Hwangbo understands there are some criticisms on the steep price, which she explains is justified by what the space an offer its members.



“Our entrance fee is higher than the price of a book. It is not about just reading and finishing books. We want them to read books, listen to our music and enjoy our atmosphere here. This place can also become an art exhibition, as we curated works by great contemporary artists, like a painting by (British figurative painter) Francis Bacon,” Hwangbo said.



“If you look at our ‘Art Now’ section, we also directly brought over the latest art catalogs from places like Tokyo, London and Paris. We hope to make this place the best place to find these catalogs in Korea,” she said.



She added that this is the reason users cannot borrow books from Sojeonseolim, although it bills itself as a library.





